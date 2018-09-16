LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford Hit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hit the locker room earlier than expected Sunday, getting ejected in the fourth quarter of his team's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Blount appeared to take exception to a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and left the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee:

Lee reacted to the moment after the game:

Some defended Blount for his actions:

Blount had run for 38 yards on eight carries before shoving Lee.

Blount's ejection likely didn't alter the outcome of the game. The Lions trailed 30-13 when he departed, with Detroit's drive subsequently culminating in a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones Jr. to help make it a 30-20 game.

The ejection does add to what has been a rough start to the 2018 season for Detroit and first-year head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions allowed 48 points and 349 yards to the New York Jets in a Week 1 home defeat and now sit at 0-2.

Things don't get much easier for Detroit before its bye in Week 6 either. The Lions host the New England Patriots on Sept. 23 and then have games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Related

    McManus Nails Clutch Game-Winning FG 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McManus Nails Clutch Game-Winning FG 🎥

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Jags Stun Pats 31-20 in AFC Title Rematch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Stun Pats 31-20 in AFC Title Rematch

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags WR Shakes Pats for 61 Yds 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags WR Shakes Pats for 61 Yds 🎥

    jaguars
    via Twitter

    Keelan Cole Goes Full OBJ 😱

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Keelan Cole Goes Full OBJ 😱

    nfl
    via Twitter