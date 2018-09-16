LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford Hit

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hit the locker room earlier than expected Sunday, getting ejected in the fourth quarter of his team's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Blount appeared to take exception to a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and left the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee:

Lee reacted to the moment after the game:

Some defended Blount for his actions:

Blount had run for 38 yards on eight carries before shoving Lee.

Blount's ejection likely didn't alter the outcome of the game. The Lions trailed 30-13 when he departed, with Detroit's drive subsequently culminating in a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones Jr. to help make it a 30-20 game.

The ejection does add to what has been a rough start to the 2018 season for Detroit and first-year head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions allowed 48 points and 349 yards to the New York Jets in a Week 1 home defeat and now sit at 0-2.

Things don't get much easier for Detroit before its bye in Week 6 either. The Lions host the New England Patriots on Sept. 23 and then have games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.