LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford Hit

LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford HitSeptember 16, 2018
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hit the locker room earlier than expected Sunday, getting ejected in the fourth quarter of his team's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Blount appeared to take exception to a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and left the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee:
NFL Football Operations @NFLFootballOps
With 10:25 left in the fourth, @Lions RB LeGarrette Blount was ejected. #DETvsSF https://t.co/sbbVLSqUay
Lee reacted to the moment after the game:
Some defended Blount for his actions:
Ryan Ermanni @RyanEFox2
I’m tellin ya! Good for Blount! I’ll take it all day long. How about some emotion! Protect your quarterback. Send a message. I know most will disagree but I think the #Lions could use some nasty to them!
Mike Sullivan @MikeSullivan
I understand the call, but an ejection seems excessive. Totally respect LeGarrette Blount for protecting his QB.
Connor Muldowney @Connormuldowney
Good for LeGarrette Blount there. I don’t blame him for that hit on the Niners. You don’t let people hit your quarterback late.
Blount had run for 38 yards on eight carries before shoving Lee.
Blount's ejection likely didn't alter the outcome of the game. The Lions trailed 30-13 when he departed, with Detroit's drive subsequently culminating in a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones Jr. to help make it a 30-20 game.
The ejection does add to what has been a rough start to the 2018 season for Detroit and first-year head coach Matt Patricia. The Lions allowed 48 points and 349 yards to the New York Jets in a Week 1 home defeat and now sit at 0-2.
Things don't get much easier for Detroit before its bye in Week 6 either. The Lions host the New England Patriots on Sept. 23 and then have games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
