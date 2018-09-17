College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Conference play surges to the forefront of the college football universe in Week 4.

A week after a hard-fought SEC clash took place at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the lone matchup of ranked opponents in the SEC takes place across Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The second of two games between teams in the AP Top 25 comes from the Pac-12, where one of the conference's College Football Playoff contenders faces a tough road test.

The rest of the Week 4 schedule features some dangerous road trips for ranked teams and a few easy home contests that should produce blowouts.

Week 4 Schedule

All Times ET

Friday, September 21

Florida Atlantic at No. 16 UCF (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 10 Penn State at Illinois (9 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, September 22

No. 2 Georgia at Missouri (Noon, ESPN)

No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest (Noon, ABC)

Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan (Noon, FS1)

No. 23 Boston College at Purdue (Noon, ESPN2)

No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Kansas State at No, 12 West Virginia (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 13 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Florida International at No. 21 Miami (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 17 TCU at Texas (4:30 p.m., Fox)

McNeese State at No. 25 BYU (6 p.m., ESPN3)

Army at No. 5 Oklahoma (7 p.m.)

Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU (7 p.m., ESPNU)

No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1)

Arkansas at No. 9 Auburn (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 24 Michigan State at Indiana (7:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon (8 p.m., ABC)

No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa (8:30 p.m., Fox)

Arizona State at No. 10 Washington (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 21

The latest challenger to step into the ring with No. 1 Alabama is No. 22 Texas A&M.

If we're being honest, the Aggies don't have much of a chance of beating the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, but they have a small amount of confidence entering Tuscaloosa.

The Kellen Mond-led Aggies took then second-ranked Clemson to the wire at Kyle Field in Week 2, as they lost by two points to the national championship contender.

Mond was the main reason the Aggies hung around against the Tigers, as he produced 430 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Sam Craft/Associated Press

If Texas A&M leaves Bryant-Denny Stadium with an upset victory, it will be because of Mond's showing, as he might be the most dynamic playmaker on both rosters.

Mond adjusted to Jimbo Fisher's system well, but he needs to be more accurate, as he's completed 62.9 percent of his passes, but one positive is his lack of turnovers, as he hasn't been intercepted in three games.

Of course, Mond could turn in the performance of his life and still fall short because this is Alabama we're talking about.

In their first three games of the season, the Crimson Tide outscored Louisville, Arkansas State and Ole Miss 170-28.

Alabama's scoring defense is eighth in the country at 9.3 points per game, and it is 24th in rushing defense.

If there is one hole the Aggies can exploit, it's the Alabama passing defense that's given up 201 yards per game.

If Mond is able to lead a few scoring drives in the first half, the Aggies should be able to hang with the Crimson Tide for a half, but until someone can storm into Tuscaloosa and topple the Tide, Alabama has to be seen as the favorite that can pull away in the second half.

Stanford 27, Oregon 21

No. 7 Stanford and No. 20 Oregon have the opportunity to earn an early advantage in the Pac-12 North Saturday night.

The Cardinal dispatched of USC in Week 2 to earn their first conference win, but a victory over the Ducks means more since it would come against a team inside the division.

Of the teams in the Top 25, only Notre Dame, BYU and Michigan State have scored fewer points than Stanford, who has put up 78 points over three games.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Although Stanford hasn't won in flashy fashion, it's been efficient on defense by giving up 23 points to San Diego State, USC and UC Davis.

In contrast to the nation's top scoring defense, Oregon possesses the ninth-best scoring offense, as it's put up 155 points against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State.

While everyone knows about Stanford running back Bryce Love from his standout junior season, the offensive player to watch Saturday night is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who has 840 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, Herbert needs to clean up his giveaways, as he's been picked off on four occasions and Stanford's forced seven turnovers, including four interceptions.

David Shaw's Stanford team is the more experienced of the two, and with players like Love, quarterback K.J. Costello and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside on the field, it should be able to create separation in the fourth quarter.

Just like Mond against Alabama, Herbert is going to keep the Ducks in the game with his skills in the pocket, but he'll lack the finishing touch against Stanford's stingy defense.

Other Predictions

UCF 37, Florida Atlantic 12

Penn State 49, Illinois 10

Georgia 37, Missouri 3

Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 17

Michigan 17, Nebraska 13

Boston College 20, Purdue 17

Clemson 47, Georgia Tech 20

Ohio State 55, Tulane 16

West Virginia 49, Kansas State 21

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 10

Miami 51, Florida International 13

BYU 47, McNeese State 6

Oklahoma 41, Army 20

LSU 31, Louisiana Tech 10

Mississippi State 27, Kentucky 24

Oklahoma State 42, Texas Tech 35

Auburn 37, Arkansas 20

Michigan State 17, Indiana 13

Iowa 27, Wisconsin 24

Arizona State 26, Washington 23

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

