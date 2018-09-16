Vontae Davis Quit Bills, Retired at Halftime of Loss vs Chargers

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis left the team at halftime of their 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Davis announced his decision to retire following the contest:

According to ESPN's Mike Rodak, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said, "It's completely disrespectful." Buffalo trailed 28-6 at halftime before closing the gap and making a game of it in the second half.

Per WGR 550, Bills head coach Sean McDermott commented on the situation as well, saying: "He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done."

Joe Buscaglia of WKBW added that when he asked McDermott if Davis left the stadium at halftime, McDermott responded, "I don't want to get into all that."

After signing a one-year deal with Buffalo during the offseason, Davis was a healthy scratch in Week 1, as the Bills started Tre'Davious White and Phillip Gaines at cornerback.

Davis was inserted into the starting lineup Sunday and had two tackles in the opening half.

The 30-year-old veteran is a two-time Pro Bowler who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins after they selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

Miami traded Davis to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, and he played six campaigns with Indy before it released him last season. He retires with 22 interceptions in 121 regular-season games.

Davis' absence will lead to increased work for Gaines, Lafayette Pitts and rookie fourth-round pick Taron Johnson across from White.