Patrick Mahomes Breaks NFL Record with 10th TD Pass in 1st 2 Weeks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

The expectations were high for Patrick Mahomes heading into 2018.

He's done everything in his power to exceed them.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback connected with Tyreek Hill for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving him an NFL-record 10 through the first two weeks of a season.

Peyton Manning (2013), Drew Brees (2009) and Charley Johnson (1965) previously threw nine touchdowns in the first two games.

Mahomes, who the Chiefs traded up to acquire in the 2017 draft, has been nothing short of a dream in his first two starts of the season. He threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his debut, as the Chiefs earned a 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City raced out to 21-0 lead in the first quarter Sunday against Pittsburgh on the back of three Mahomes scores. He spread the ball around to five different receivers on the touchdowns overall, including two to Travis Kelce.

Sunday also marked Mahomes' first 300-yard passing game. The Texas Tech product finished with 326 yards through the air and six touchdowns, completing 23 of his 28 passes. 

Suffice it to say, no Chiefs fan is missing Alex Smith too much so far. 

