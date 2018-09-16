NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Brigham Young Bringing the Noise

0 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

After a rather tame first two weeks of the 2018 college football season, Brigham Young shocked the world with a 24-21 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin. Not only did the loss send the Badgers tumbling 12 spots to No. 18, but the marquee win was enough for the Cougars to make their debut in the latest AP Top 25 at No. 25.

Thanks to Squally Canada's 10.7 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns, BYU will enter Week 4 as a ranked team for the first time since September 2015.

Considering the Cougars are about to play a home game against McNeese State, there's a good chance they'll still be ranked for the subsequent game against No. 10 Washington.

Could BYU deliver another seismic September blow to the rankings and the College Football Playoff projections?

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State and LSU made the biggest strides in the latest Top 25, climbing nine and six spots, respectively. And joining BYU as newly ranked teams are Texas A&M and Boston College.

Read on for more about the noteworthy changes in the AP Top 25.