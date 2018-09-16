NFL Foundation Will Donate $1M to Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The NFL Foundation is helping out with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence touching down along the east coast over the weekend.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the foundation will contribute $1 million to various organizations that are going to address immediate needs of areas impacted by the storm.

Florence touched down in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday before being downgraded to a tropical depression as it continued to move inland.

However, the storm has still caused massive damage in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

"The flood danger from this storm is more immediate today than when it ... made landfall 24 hours ago," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Saturday, via CNN. "We face walls of water at our coasts, along our rivers, across our farmland, in our cities and in our towns."

Parts of North Carolina and South Carolina could see up to 40 inches of rain before Florence ends. The National Hurricane Center said parts of the Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia will likely experience "catastrophic flash floods and prolonged significant river flooding" through the beginning of this week.

Per the Washington Post, officials have said at least 11 people have been killed as a result of the storm.