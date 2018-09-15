Yasiel Puig Blasts 5th Home Run in 2 Games vs. Cardinals

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hit three home runs in a road game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, giving him five homers over the past two days.

After hitting a pair of home runs in a 3-0 win over the Cards Friday, Puig went yard in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings Saturday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Fox Sports: MLB, Puig's second homer Saturday was a three-run bomb that extended L.A.'s lead to 8-4:

Puig's third home run of the game was also a three-run tater, which put the contest even further out of reach at 13-4.

The 27-year-old never had a three-homer game in his career before Saturday, and he now has 21 home runs on the season.

While both of Puig's home runs Friday were important since it was a 3-0 game, his most impressive homer of the past two days was arguably his three-run shot in the fifth inning Saturday.

Per Dodger Insider, that home run had an exit velocity of 114.3 mph, which marks the hardest-hit round-tripper by any Dodgers player this season.

With Puig crushing everything in sight, Forbes' Howard Cole joked that no ballpark can hold him:

Despite missing much of July with an oblique strain, Puig's seven RBI against St. Louis Saturday give him 58 on the season.

The one-time All-Star is now one of six Dodgers players with at least 20 home runs for the team this season, joining Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez and Max Muncy.

Puig's 21 home runs are the second-most he has had in a single season behind the 28 he hit in 2017.

The Dodgers entered play Saturday just a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies for the NL West lead and in a tie with the Cardinals for the National League's second wild-card spot.