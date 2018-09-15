Floyd Mayweather: 'I'm Coming Back to Fight Manny Pacquiao This Year'

At 41 years old, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is apparently willing to put his perfect 50-0 record on the line for another enormous payday.

Mayweather took to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a video in which he says he is coming out of retirement to fight in December. His potential opponent? Manny Pacquiao.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way," Mayweather captioned the post.

Mayweather and Pacquiao fought back in May 2015 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a bout Money won by unanimous decision. And speaking of money, that showdown brought in approximately $500 million in revenue, according to CNN's Chris Isidore.

Mayweather received 60 percent of the cut, Isidore reported.

Boxing fans had longed for a Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, and even if it came near the end of Money's career, it gave the people what they wanted—and produced a nice paycheck for each fighter. 

Mayweather would go on to fight Andre Berto in September 2015 and UFC star Conor McGregor in the Irishman's boxing debut in August 2017, winning both fights to get to the 50-wins mark. He announced his retirement after the McGregor battle.

"This was my last fight, ladies and gentleman," Mayweather said, per Scott Davis of Business Insider.

Thirteen months later, it appears as though he may have had a change of heart.    

