Winners and Losers from Week 3 of College Football

Butch Dill/Associated Press

This is why we love college football.

Despite the noon-game snore-fests and some expected blowouts, Saturday gave us plenty of drama—including a major upset.

No. 6 Wisconsin fell to BYU at home, as it missed a last-minute field goal at Camp Randall. A few minutes later, LSU rode a gutsy performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, a strong defense and a last-second field goal to upset No. 7 Auburn 22-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

No. 5 Oklahoma had a difficult time in a road win over Iowa State, and No. 8 Notre Dame barely survived Vanderbilt in South Bend, Indiana.

Other upsets dotted the day—looking at you, Troy. And fans everywhere tuned in as big names sweated it out. It was college football at its finest.

It made up for easy wins by Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Stanford. Oklahoma State ended the early-season buzz about Boise State, too.

But whether you love defensive heavyweight battles or high-octane offenses, Week 3 had your elixir of choice. Let's take a look at some of the slate's biggest winners and losers.