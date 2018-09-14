David Onyemata's Fines for Roughing the Passer Equal More Than Week 1 Game Check

Bill Feig/Associated Press

It was a costly week for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata.

According to Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune, Onyemata received a total of $40,108 in fines ($20,054 on two separate hits) after being flagged twice for roughing the passer in the Saints' 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 1 matchup at the Superdome.

As Katzenstein noted, the third-year lineman is making $630,000 this season, which puts his weekly game check at $39,375.

League rules allow Onyemata to appeal the fines. According to ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, the collective bargaining agreement permits a player to appeal "if a fine for one offense exceeds 25 percent of [his] weekly check or a fine for two offenses exceeds 50 percent."

This year, the NFL has implemented new rules in order to promote safety. The league added a helmet-hit rule, which forbids players from leading with their helmets while initiating contact, as well as a rule that protects quarterbacks by penalizing defensive players who land on them after bringing them down.

The Saints defensive tackle told reporters earlier this week that he will have to adjust his playing style, per Triplett.

"I'm working on different things, maybe hit them and fall to the side or something," Onyemata said. "Don't put my whole body weight on them."

Triplett noted Onyemata was the only player to receive two fines for roughing the passer in Week 1. His first penalty came in the third quarter, when he landed on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick; his second was in the fourth quarter, when he made contact with Fitzpatrick's helmet.