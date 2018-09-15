Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Some fantasy football owners were thrown out of sync during NFL Week 1, with a few key injuries ravaging their rosters.

With a handful of top fantasy contributors out for Week 2, or in question to play Sunday, the waiver wire has seen plenty of action.

At each of the key offensive positions, there are a handful of players available that could provide a boost following a disappointing Week 1.

Some of the best players available on the waiver wire face favorable matchups in Week 2, but you need to wary of others who are in trickier predicaments.

Quarterback

Position Rankings

1. Drew Brees (New Orleans; vs. Cleveland)

2. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh; vs. Kansas City)

3. Cam Newton (Carolina; at Atlanta)

4. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers; at Buffalo)

5. Deshaun Watson (Houston; at Tennessee)

6. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay; at Minnesota)

7. Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco; vs. Detroit)

8. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City; at Pittsburgh)

9. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota; vs. Green Bay)

10. Russell Wilson (Seattle; at Chicago)

Injury Report

Aaron Rodgers' knee injury sparked up all sorts of concern throughout the week, even though he finished Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers is officially listed as questionable for the Week 2 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, and head coach Mike McCarthy will use Saturday's walkthrough as a big indicator for the quarterback's status, per the team's official website.

"Nothing's changed," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday. "He's clearly day to day. Hopefully he'll do work tomorrow, but I can't answer that question He feels better than he did at the beginning of the week. Tomorrow's practice will be a big indicator."

Ben Roethlisberger's status for Sunday is more promising than Rodgers, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Waiver-Wire Option: Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland (Owned in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues)

There are a few waiver-wire options to consider at quarterback, but Tyrod Taylor is the most available if you need to make a quick addition Sunday morning.

Taking a risk with a Browns quarterback on the road is less than ideal, but it's better than the options at hand.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Taylor is going up against a New Orleans defense that conceded 48 points to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1.

Taylor also had a solid opening performance for the Browns, as he produced 274 total yards in the 21-21 tie with the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick would be a solid pickup if he wasn't facing Philadelphia's defense, while Case Keenum isn't a terrible option, but the Denver signal caller is owned in a quarter of Yahoo leagues compared to the small percentage of Taylor owners.

Running Back

Position Rankings

1. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams; vs. Arizona)

2. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans; vs. Cleveland)

3. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers; at Buffalo)

4. James Conner (Pittsburgh; vs. Kansas City)

5. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas; vs. New York Giants)

6. David Johnson (Arizona; at Los Angeles Rams)

7. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota; at Green Bay)

8. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants; at Dallas)

9. Jordan Howard (Chicago; vs. Seattle)

10. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City; vs. Pittsburgh)

Injury Report

Most of the focus surrounding running back is on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leonard Fournette is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for the Jaguars' Week 2 home showdown with the New England Patriots.

The decision regarding Fournette's status won't come until Sunday afternoon, according to John Oehser of the team's official website.

While Fournette could potentially play a role in his team's game Sunday, Darren Sproles and Devonta Freeman will not.

Sproles was ruled out of the Eagles' trip to Tampa with a hamstring injury, and Freeman will miss Atlanta's clash with Carolina due to a knee injury.

Waiver-Wire Option: Phillip Lindsay (Denver, Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues)

We're not able to guarantee we've figured out the Denver Broncos' running back situation, but if Week 1 is any indicator for what we'll see moving forward, Phillip Lindsay is worth going after.

Lindsay received the same number of carries and ran for the same amount of yards as Royce Freeman, but the Colorado product was utilized more in the passing game, as he caught two balls for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The first-year running back shouldn't be the first running back into your lineup Sunday, but he's a solid depth option going up against the Oakland Raiders.

Jacksonville's T.J. Yeldon is another player to take a serious look at, but Fournette's health could affect his usage, and even if Fournette is out, a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Jacksonville means you might have to reconfigure your lineup on the fly with few options remaining.

Wide Receiver

Position Rankings

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh; vs. Kansas City)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston; at Tennessee)

3. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers; at Buffalo)

4. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants; at Dallas)

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans; vs. Cleveland)

6. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota; at Green Bay)

7. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City; at Pittsburgh)

8. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis; at Washington)

9. Julio Jones (Atlanta; vs. Carolina)

10. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver; vs. Oakland)

Injury Report

DeSean Jackson caught five balls for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, but he might not be able to make the same impact in Week 2 for the Buccaneers.

Jackson is questionable due to a concussion, even though he took part in Tampa Bay's Friday practice, per Carmen Vitali of the team's official website.

Travis Benjamin's Week 2 status is more up in the air, as he was a limited participant in Los Angeles Chargers practice due to a foot injury, per the team's official injury report.

Waiver-Wire Option: Quincy Enunwa (New York Jets, Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Six of Sam Darnold's 16 completions on Monday night when to Quincy Enunwa, who totaled 63 receiving yards and a touchdown in the rout of the Detroit Lions.

Enunwa's production in Week 1 is a promising sign for owners looking to pick up a bargain at the position.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

However, the same warning that could be sent out about Darnold can be true for Enunwa as well, as the victory over the Lions was a single performance and not a large sample size that could serve as an indicator for season-long production.

Enunwa, who was hurt for the entire 2017 season, proved in 2016 he could be a top target for the Jets with 857 receiving yards, but he only found the end zone on four occasions.

The Week 2 home opener against Miami presents a nice opportunity for Enunwa to prove he's a consistent fantasy option, but given how available he is ahead of Sunday, he's a worth a risk because of how well Week 1 went for the Jets.

Tight End

Position Rankings

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia; at Tampa Bay)

2. Rob Gronkowski (New England; at Jacksonville)

3. George Kittle (San Francisco; vs. Detroit)

4. Travis Kelce (Kansas City; at Pittsburgh)

5. Jimmy Graham (Green Bay; vs. Minnesota)

6. Jordan Reed (Washington; vs. Indianapolis)

7. Trey Burton (Chicago; vs. Seattle)

8. Evan Engram (New York Giants; at Dallas)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland; at Denver)

10. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota; at Green Bay)

Injury Report

Greg Olsen, who is normally one of the most reliable tight end options in fantasy, refractured his right foot in Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Olsen is expected to be out for quite some time, with his progress tracked on a monthly basis, per the team's official website.

With Olsen sidelined, owners of the Carolina tight end are in the market for a new player at the position, and there are a few value options on the waiver market.

Waiver-Wire Option: Ricky Seals-Jones (Arizona, owned in 29 percent in Yahoo leagues)

On first glance, it might be hard to convince yourself that picking an Arizona tight end going against the Los Angeles Rams defense is a good idea.

However, the Rams gave up 180 receiving yards to Oakland tight end Jared Cook on Monday Night Football.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ricky Seals-Jones only caught three passes for 19 yards against Washington, but he was targeted on six occasions, which was the third-highest total behind Larry Fitzgerland and David Johnson.

If the Rams focus on stopping Fitzgerald, Seals-Jones could be the beneficiary and receive more targets from quarterback Sam Bradford.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

Fantasy information obtained from Yahoo

