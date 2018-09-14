Joakim Noah, Knicks Reportedly Expected to Part Ways Before Training Camp

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 18: Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 18, 2017 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly continue to shop center Joakim Noah on the trade market, but the sides are expected to part ways before the 2018-19 NBA season even if a deal isn't found. 

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Knicks will likely waive Noah and use the stretch provision on his contract if he's not traded.

The 33-year-old New York City native missed the start of last season because of shoulder surgery and a carryover suspension from the prior campaign after a violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy.

He returned in late November, but received limited playing time across just seven appearances before taking an indefinite leave from the organization in January for "personal reasons."

Noah didn't return to the team before the end of the season.

The Knicks hired David Fizdale as their new head coach during the offseason. The center called him "cool" during a July interview with TMZ Sports during which he suggested he wanted to stay with the team.

"I love New York!" he said.

Noah has two years left on a four-year, $72.6 million contract he signed in July 2016.

If he returned, he'd probably be buried on the Knicks' frontcourt depth chart behind Kristaps Porzingis (once healthy), Enes Kanter, Lance Thomas, Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet and Mitchell Robinson.

Getting waived and trying to find a team where he could earn a more meaningful role is the best option for everyone involved. It'd be a surprise if New York finds a trade partner given his lucrative contract.

