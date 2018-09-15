NFL Predictions Week 2: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Longtime NFL handicappers know the lesson well, but it is worth reiterating here.

Don't overreact to what you saw in Week 1.

The New York Jets played a near-perfect game in their 48-17 demolition of the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Does that mean the Jets are going to be a playoff team or that the Lions are destined for a season of misery?

No on both counts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored 48 points in New Orleans as they upset the Saints. It doesn't translate into the Bucs becoming an offensive juggernaut. Same holds for the Washington Redskins even though they opened with a dominant road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

There's still a marathon to run here, and a couple of early-season wins or losses should not change assessments in a dramatic manner.

NFL Week 2 Predictions

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5 O/U)

Prediction: ATL 30, CAR 27 (over)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5 O/U)

Prediction: NO 37, CLE 23 (over)

Houston Texans (-3, 43 O/U) at Tennessee Titans (no line)

Prediction: HOU 23, TEN 17 (under)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-6, 48 O/U)

Prediction: WSH 28, IND 27 (over)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 53.5 O/U)

Prediction: KC 33, PITT 24 (over)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, 43.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: LAC 38, BUF 28 (over)

The Chargers dropped their opening game to the Kansas City Chiefs, and that loss to a division rival should heighten their interest in punishing the Bills. Buffalo was non-competitive in its Week 1 loss at Baltimore.

The Chargers have far more firepower than the Bills, and the combination of Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen should be among the best QB-RB-WR trios in the league. The Bills opened the season with Nathan Peterman at quarterback, but he has already been replaced by Josh Allen, an untested rookie with a powerful arm.

The Bills struggle quite a bit when they face the Chargers. They are 5-17 straight up in their last 22 games against Los Angeles, per OddsShark. Their most recent encounter was a 54-24 loss last season. The Bills are 2-6 against the number in their last eight games as underdogs.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 43.5 O/U)

Prediction: NYJ 20, MIA 17 (under)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)

Prediction: GB 24, MIN 23 (N/A)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: PHI 31, TB 13 (over)

The performances of both teams in their opening games are not going to be considered here. The Eagles are a powerful team, but they were sloppy and inefficient on offense in their Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers functioned at an extremely high level on offense in putting 48 points on the board against the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles are a much stronger defensive team than the Saints, and they will not let Ryan Fitzpatrick (four passing TDs) have his way with like he did a week ago. A concerted effort by Philadelphia defense will make life miserable for the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles should be much sharper than he was in Week 1 when he completed 19 of 34 passes for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Eagles are 13-1 straight up and 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games as favorites, according to OddsShark. The Bucs are 1-7 straight up in their last eight September home games.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 45.5 O/U)

Prediction: LAR 34, ARI 14 (over)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 48.5 O/U)

Prediction: SF 33, DET 14 (under)

New England Patriots (-1, 44.5 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: JAX 28, NE 27 (over)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6.5, 46 O/U)

Prediction: DEN 24, OAK 20 (under)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5 O/U)

Prediction: NYG 24, DAL 21 (over)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3, 43 O/U)

Prediction: SEA 17, CHI 14 (under)

Fantasy Stars to Watch

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

The Rams running back went into the season considered one of the top two at his position in the game along with Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell held out all summer and he still has not returned, so move Gurley out of the 1A position and make him a solid No. 1.

The Rams are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, and Gurley is their best and most prolific offensive player. He rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and he also caught 64 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Arizona Cardinals last year and also caught 10 passes for 132 yards in those two games.

Gurley ran for 108 yards and one TD in the season-opening victory over the Oakland Raiders, and he looked fast and aggressive. Look for a huge day from Gurley against the Cardinals in the home opener.

Gurley: 110 rushing yards, 2 TD; 45 receiving yards.

San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers clearly have faith in Garoppolo, as they traded for him last season and rewarded him with a five-year, $137 million contract extension after he led the team to wins in their last five games in 2017.

Garoppolo threw for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions and a 96.2 passer rating last year. However, he struggled in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings as he completed 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Expect Garoppolo to pick it up in the Niners' home opener against the Detroit Lions. The Niners started the 2017 season by losing their first nine games, so there is urgency here to turn it around.

We don't expect the Lions to look as bad as they did in their Monday night loss to the Jets, but Garoppolo should be able to have a memorable game at home.

Garoppolo: 295 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.