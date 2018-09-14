Mike Trout Reportedly Expected to Receive 'Lifetime' Contract Offer from Angels

Rob Carr/Getty Images

While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will be the biggest names on the free-agent market this offseason, it could be a player already under contract for the foreseeable future who could make the biggest splash.

Mike Trout.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Los Angeles Angels are expected to approach Trout with extension talks that could lead to his being an Angel for life.

Trout still has two years and $66.5 million remaining on the six-year, $144.5 million extension he signed back in March 2014, per Spotrac.

Even though he is under club control through the 2020 season, Los Angeles would be wise to lock him up long-term. At 27, he is already widely considered to be one of the greatest players in MLB history.

Since debuting in 2011, Trout has hit .307/.416/.571 with 234 home runs, 221 doubles, 44 triples, 188 stolen bases and 637 RBI. He has made the American League All-Star team in each of his first seven full seasons. Not only that, but he has won the AL Rookie of the Year award, two AL MVPs (including three second-place and a fourth-place finish), two All-Star Game MVPs and five Silver Sluggers.

Again, he turned 27 in August.

The biggest factor that could keep Trout from agreeing to a lifetime contract with the Angels is that the club has made the postseason just once in his career despite his lofty numbers. Los Angeles was swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 American league Division Series.

Trout will get paid regardless of when he decides to ink his next deal, but as one agent told Heyman, the outfielder would be wise to wait until after Harper and Machado sign, allowing his fellow All-Stars to set the market. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the owner of the largest and longest contract in MLB history, a 13-year, $325 million deal he signed with the Miami Marlins in November 2014.