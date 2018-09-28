Doug Baldwin Will Play Week 4 After Recovering from Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) passes the ball during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is officially questionable but will return to the field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after nursing a knee injury, according to NFL.com's Herbie Teope

Baldwin has missed each of the last two games due to the injury. As a result, he is itching to get back on the field.

"I'm ready to go," Baldwin said, according to the Seahawks' official website. "This is what I do, so I'm excited about getting back out there...I've never sat out this long.

"I haven't missed games since my second year in the NFL. It's been a very long time since I had to overcome the injury obstacle. Of course, I've dealt with injuries throughout the course of those games that I've played, but nothing to the significance of where I had to miss time."

The 30-year-old had a Grade 2 partial MCL tear earlier this season, but he has been durable throughout his career. He missed two games in 2012 but played a full 16-game schedule in 2011 and five straight seasons from 2013 through 2017.

When healthy, Baldwin has established himself as a go-to playmaker in the Seahawks offense.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 and went over 1,000 receiving yards two straight seasons in 2015 and 2016. He tallied 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

While Brandon Marshall and Tyler Lockett can each help the Seahawks move the football, Seattle needs a healthy Baldwin if it is going to try to contend for a playoff spot this season.

Related

    Best Week 4 Odds, Props and Picks 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Week 4 Odds, Props and Picks 🤑

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Fournette (Hamstring) Says He'll Play vs. Jets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette (Hamstring) Says He'll Play vs. Jets

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Boykin Faces 20 Years in Prison for Felony Assault

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Report: Boykin Faces 20 Years in Prison for Felony Assault

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report