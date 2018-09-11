New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Two NFC East teams coming off losses will try to bounce back in the Week 2 Sunday night matchup when the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) host the New York Giants (0-1) as small home favorites at sportsbooks. Both the Cowboys and Giants struggled offensively in Week 1, with the teams combining for just 23 points between them.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 19.8-16.5 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

New York was solid defensively in a 20-15 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, holding them to only one offensive touchdown. The difference came in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville's Myles Jack picked off a pass from Eli Manning and returned it 32 yards for what was the game-deciding score.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley had a 68-yard touchdown run for the Giants, in another positive despite the loss. In this divisional rivalry game, New York might have the better offense.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas was held to one score in a 16-8 road setback to the Carolina Panthers last week. It failed to post a point through the first three quarters before running back Ezekiel Elliott broke through on a four-yard run nearly halfway through the fourth.

Statistically, the Cowboys had the individual leaders in all three of the main offensive categories, including passing (Dak Prescott with 170 yards), rushing (Elliott with 69) and receiving (Cole Beasley with 73). The defense also played the Panthers tough, and another performance like that versus the Giants should put them in position to win and cover.

Smart betting pick

Dallas has owned this rivalry with New York lately, winning seven of the past 10 meetings in the series, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Giants have also dropped nine of their last 11 games against divisional opponents on the road, and the short number here likely means another loss will lead to another failed cover.

The Cowboys cannot afford to lose their home opener on national TV and get off to an 0-2 start, so look for them to come through with a big victory and cover the spread.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in the Giants' last four games against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

The total has gone under in the Cowboys' last five games.

