Jumbotron at George Washington's Charles E. Smith Center Collapses onto Court

G Fiume/Getty Images

In a frightening scene, the Jumbotron at George Washington University's Charles E. Smith Center—which is used for the men's and women's basketball teams, among other sports—collapsed onto the floor Tuesday.

GW Television shared images of the accident:

The university's official Twitter page relayed a message ensuring nobody was hurt during the incident: "The scoreboard was undergoing maintenance today and dropped unexpectedly from its lowered position just above the floor. Nobody was injured (thankfully) and the scene is being assessed for any damage."

George Washington hosted a WNBA playoff game for the Washington Mystics this season, but Raphielle Johnson of NBC Sports noted the fallen Jumbotron will not impact the WNBA Finals schedule because Games 3 and 4 are slated to take place at George Mason.