Brad Peacock Diagnosed with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 21: Starter Brad Peacock #41 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on August 21, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Brad Peacock is the latest Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease. 

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston ChronicleAstros manager A.J. Hinch announced Peacock's diagnosis Tuesday, and the right-hander is not with the team. 

Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets and J.A. Happ of the New York Yankees have had stints on the 10-day disabled list due to the virus. 

Per the New York Department of Health, hand, foot and mouth disease causes a blister-like rash and has no specific treatment. 

After coming up through the minors as a starter, Peacock has carved out an excellent niche in Houston's bullpen. The 30-year-old has a 2.98 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 46 hits allowed in 60.1 innings over 55 appearances in 2018.

Houston is tied with the New York Yankees at 90-54 for the second-best record in MLB. The defending World Series champions have a three-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.   

