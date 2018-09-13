Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 2 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Say you're an American who recently gained the ability to legally bet on sports. Say you decided to do exactly that, and you put an even amount of money down on all 16 Week 1 NFL games. Say you fully took the advice we provided on all 16 of those picks.

If you did that, you made some cash.

You're welcome to share some or all of your winnings with our experts, Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, but they might prefer you hold on to your money and refrain from calling them names if/when they do let you down this season.

Here's how they fared individually (sorry, Gagnon) and as a group (you're welcome, Gagnon)...

1. Brent Sobleski: 11-4-1

2. Gary Davenport: 9-6-1

3. Brad Gagnon: 5-10-1

Consensus picks: 9-6-1

Was it a fluke? Let's see what our analysts have in store for an encore...

Lines based on consensuses at Odds Shark as of Wednesday, September 12.