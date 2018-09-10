Central Oklahoma DB Derek Loccident Lost Foot After Being Run over by Train

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

University of Central Oklahoma football player Derek Loccident lost his foot after being run over by a train Sunday morning.

"The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support," head football coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. "We are here for him. It's important for his family to know that too. This isn't about him being a football player right now, it's about him being a young man that we are here for."

Police said Loccident had been attempting to crawl under a stopped train when it began moving, severing his foot, per Katrina Butcher of KFOR.

Loccident, 20, is expected to survive the accident. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing care for his injuries.

The railway company is investigating what led to the accident. It's unclear why Loccident was attempting to crawl under the train. He had played cornerback for Central Oklahoma and had 15 tackles through the first two games of the season.