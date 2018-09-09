Aaron Rodgers Leads Packers to Heroic Comeback vs. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers may not be human.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field but returned facing a 20-0 deficit. All he did was throw for 286 yards and three touchdowns while directing an incredible comeback in a 24-23 season-opening victory.

His final dagger to the Bears' heart was a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on 3rd-and-10 with two minutes and 13 seconds remaining a mere two plays after Kyle Fuller dropped what likely would have been a game-clinching interception.

Even on One Leg, Aaron Rodgers a Superhero

For a moment, it looked as if the Packers' season was over.

As Rodgers was being carted off the field, memories of the 2017 campaign came flooding back when he played just seven games because of a broken collarbone. Green Bay proceeded to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign as Brett Hundley threw nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

DeShone Kizer is the backup now, but he threw 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions last year on the Cleveland Browns. Green Bay has no chance without Rodgers, and that was clear on Kizer's first possession when Khalil Mack strip-sacked the backup quarterback.

Willis Reed and Kirk Gibson now have company on the list of hobbled players who returned to treat fans to incredible moments that only come in sports.

Rodgers trotted onto the field for the second half and, despite barely stepping into many of his throws and essentially using only his arm to push the ball downfield, threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison, 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams and the 75-yard backbreaker to Cobb, who sprinted past the Chicago secondary and did much of the work after the catch.

According to John Buccigross of ESPN, it was the first time Rodgers threw three touchdowns in a fourth quarter in his incredible career.

Green Bay deserves credit for switching the offensive attack and utilizing pace to prevent the Bears' pressure from getting to Rodgers, but this was all about the all-time great adding yet another memorable chapter to his Hall of Fame resume.

He is the closest thing the NFL has to an actual superhero.

What's Next?

The Bears open their home slate in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Packers will face another divisional foe at home in the Minnesota Vikings.