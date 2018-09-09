Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

Harry How/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season was wild with numerous offensive explosions. Most notably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of nowhere to drop 48 points on the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with Bucs second-string quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the way thanks to five touchdowns.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs put up 38 points thanks in large part to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who scored three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A few other players had some solid performances, and some of them can be found on most fantasy football waiver wires.

Here's a look at some flex (running back, wide receiver or tight end) players to consider picking up for your team in Week 2. A note that all players listed are on teams in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Scoring is based off point-per-reception systems.

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Running Back

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (23.6 points, 16 percent)

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (18.2 points, 2 percent)

These two running backs have the same things in common: They are backups on the depth chart but big assets in the passing game. In point-per-reception leagues, that's a huge boost, especially if you're looking for someone to fill a gap during a bye week.

Austin Ekeler was second on the team in touches Sunday as he rushed five times for 39 yards and caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. The key is the touch volume, however, as it's entirely possible he receives the third-most touches on the team this year behind running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Phillip Lindsay is the wild card in the Denver Broncos backfield. Rookie Royce Freeman was anointed the starter, with Devontae Booker taking snaps in passing situations, but the backfield timeshare was as follows: Lindsay with 17 touches, Freeman with 15 touches and Booker with four touches. Lindsay impressed in his debut with 102 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, so he could see more opportunities down the road.

Wide Receiver

Danny Amendola, Miami Dolphins (6.6 points, 32 percent)

Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins (14.8 points; 1 percent)

Ryan Grant, Indianapolis Colts (13.9 points, 3 percent)

DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31.6 points, 25 percent)

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Danny Amendola took advantage of added opportunities with former No. 1 wide receiver Jarvis Landry now a Cleveland Brown and current Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker battling a finger injury that caused him to miss Sunday's game.

Grant caught five passes on seven targets for 38 yards, while Amendola hauled in four passes on six targets for 26 yards. The former player also added a kick-return touchdown. Those players were also one-two on Miami in targets Sunday. Both players could be seeing a decent amount of targets on a weekly basis.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw 53 passes on Sunday, which meant a massive volume of targets for numerous players. That won't be the case every week, but No. 2 wide receiver Ryan Grant did see a lot of action, hauling in eight passes on nine targets for 59 yards. The Colts' offense looks solid, although the defense needs to improve. That could mean a lot of shootout situations, leading to more targets for the pass-catchers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout DeSean Jackson formed an immediate rapport with Fitzpatrick on Sunday as he caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. His issue is that the Bucs have a lot of mouths to feed on that offense, including wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and running back Peyton Barber. But the deep threat doesn't need many targets to make an impact, which was the case on Sunday as he turned his six targets into a productive day.

Tight End

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (2.4 points; 0 percent)

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (19.5 points, 1 percent)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left his game with the Dallas Cowboys early due to a foot injury suffered in the first quarter. Hopefully Olsen returns to the field soon, but if he is out for an extended period of time, rookie Ian Thomas should be seeing the bulk of snaps at tight end. Thomas didn't see much action, as he caught just two passes for four yards, but he's potentially worth a flyer.

Elsewhere, Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was one of the week's biggest surprises, as he caught three passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. It's highly doubtful we'll see the tight end average 35 yards per reception every week, but he was second on the team in targets with five. His situation is something to monitor moving forward.