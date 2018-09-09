Rapoport: Rob Gronkowski Threatened Retirement to Prevent Trade from Patriots

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly considered trading Rob Gronkowski this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, but the tight end threatened to retire rather than play for a different team.

That put an end to any trade talks, and the Patriots ultimately restructured his contract in late August.

"I'm super-satisfied with my situation," he said after restructuring his deal, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports. "If I wasn't, I would try to pull a move like they did. It works out. You get rewarded for holding out, but I'm not frustrated at all or anything. I'm super-satisfied and just ready to go. Ready to play. That's my main focus."

Gronkowski also restructured his deal ahead of the 2017 season, hitting the first tier of his incentive structure and making $10.75 million after earning All-Pro honors. He caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

A healthy and happy Gronkowski is key for the Patriots, especially after an offseason that saw them lose other offensive playmakers such as Brandin Cooks, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola. While the Patriots aren't devoid of weapons—James White, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (upon his return from suspension) remain threats for Brady—Gronkowski is the team's most dangerous option.

His chemistry with Brady continues to be fruitful for New England. And that partnership was one Gronkowski apparently wasn't prepared to lose this offseason.