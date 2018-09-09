NCAA Football 2018 Rankings: Trojans Take a Tumble

0 of 6

College football's Week 3 AP Top 25 is out, and the Pac-12 was responsible for what little shake-up transpired.

The biggest upset to last week's apple cart came when unranked Arizona State knocked off No. 15 Michigan State. Not only did the Herm Edwards-led Sun Devils jump into the Top 25 at No. 23, but they also sent the Spartans spiraling 10 spots to No. 25.

The other major came development when No. 10 Stanford took care of business against No. 17 USC. Normally, you wouldn't see a team penalized much for losing a close-ish road game against a Top 10 team, but the Trojans were so underwhelming in the 17-3 loss—and teams previously behind them were so impressive this week—that they fell five spots to No. 22.

And that's it as far as significant changes are concerned. No other team moved up or down more than three spots in a week where the biggest upsets (Purdue, North Carolina, etc.) were well outside the rankings.

At least there were a couple of shifts at the back end of the poll. No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida also went down in Week 2, helping pave the way for two teams to earn a shiny new number next to their names: Arizona State and Oklahoma State.

