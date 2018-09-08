Jameel Cook Charged with Allegedly Stealing $100K from NFL Players Trust Fund

NFL Photos/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans fullback Jameel Cook has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the NFL players trust fund after he allegedly filed multiple fraudulent medical claims and other expenses.

According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), Cook "allegedly submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account." He was formally charged with securing the execution of documents by deception.

If convicted, that charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Cook, a 2001 sixth-round draft pick, spent six years with the Buccaneers and was part of the team that defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The University of Illinois product played a small role during his two seasons (2006-07) in Houston.

He finished his career with 84 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns and 14 carries for 43 yards.