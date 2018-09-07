Donald Trump on Colin Kaepernick Ad: 'What Was Nike Thinking?'

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Nike's decision to run an ad featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "What was Nike thinking?"

During Thursday's NFL season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, a Nike commercial narrated by Kaepernick aired.

The ad featured the tagline, "It's only crazy until you do it. Just do it."

In an interview with Vince Coglianese and Saagar Enjeti of the Daily Caller on Tuesday, Trump said, "I think it's a terrible message," regarding Nike's partnership with Kaepernick.

Trump then tweeted Wednesday about those who were protesting Nike's decision to use Kaepernick as a spokesperson:

The president has long been outspoken against Kaepernick. The former NFL signal-caller became the first player to protest against social injustice and racial inequality by sitting and then kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games in the 2016 preseason.

Since parting ways with the Niners at the conclusion of the 2016 NFL campaign, Kaepernick has gone unsigned.