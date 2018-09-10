Monday Morning Digest: The Steelers and Le'Veon Bell Are Risking It All

1 of 10

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell was as surprised to watch the Steelers tie the Browns as the rest of us were.

Bell tweeted the "monocle" emoji after the frustrating, sloppy draw in the rain, in which the Steelers frittered away a 21-7 fourth-quarter lead on turnovers and mistakes.

The monocle can be interpreted in as many different ways as an abstract painting, so Bell clarified in a second tweet: "no shade, just never witnessed a tie before."

Right. No shade. And the Steelers offensive linemen weren't angry at Bell over his refusal to sign a franchise tender and report to the team earlier in the week; they always compare pay stubs in rooms full of reporters.

This Steelers-Bell trial separation is now officially hurting both sides. Bell lost an $855,000 game check Sunday and has lost at least a little respect from some of his teammates. The Steelers? They're now tied for last place with the Browns in the AFC North, with a very tough Chiefs team heading to Pittsburgh in Week 2.

It's time for both sides to end this madness. For the Steelers, that means doing anything possible to appease Bell and salvage the season before it's too late. Replace the franchise-tender offer with a heftier one-year offer. Beg. Send an apology note with an Edible Arrangement. Anything but the current cross-armed obstinance.

For Bell, it means laying off the cryptic emojis and rerunning his calculations to make sure that the millions slipping through his hands this year are really worth less than the hypothetical bucks lurking in some future bush.

Bell backup James Conner was just short of phenomenal in relief, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns and adding five catches for 57 yards. Teammates celebrated Conner's touchdowns so eagerly that they stopped just short of texting Bell after Conner crossed the plane to make sure he saw them.

Conner is a good back and a great story. But just short of phenomenal was not good enough. Conner fumbled in his own territory in the fourth quarter, sparking a Browns comeback. The difference between a good back and the best in the league only comes down to a few plays per game: a stutter step here, broken tackle there and, sometimes, both hands on the football on a rainy day in the fourth quarter. And the difference between a good team and a Super Bowl contender often comes down to a gimme win against a weak opponent instead of a stumble. Or a tie.

The way things are going now, Bell will sacrifice millions of dollars now that he won't get back when he's 31 years old under any contract, and we will be watching the Ravens or Bengals in the playoffs because they took care of business against their weakling opponents and the Steelers didn't.

The worst thing about Sunday's result is that both sides can claim victory. Bell can point to the fumble and the late Steelers collapse. The Steelers can point to Conner's otherwise-excellent performance; heck, Bell might have fumbled, too, given the circumstances.

Instead of setting the stage for an intervention, Sunday's tie could convince both the Steelers and Bell to dig in.

But ties aren't victories, guys. Even the Browns know that.