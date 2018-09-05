Trevor Story Crushes 2nd HR vs. Giants, Estimated 505 Feet

Trevor Story Crushes 2nd HR vs. Giants, Estimated 505 FeetSeptember 6, 2018
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story put on a serious power display at Coors Field against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
In the bottom of the first inning, Story gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead by taking Giants southpaw Andrew Suarez deep...while falling down.
Colorado Rockies @Rockies
That's a loooooong story. Volume 3, Chapter 29 #StoryTime 📚 https://t.co/Ls32WlhHo9
That was nothing compared to what he did a few innings later.
Story got Suarez again in the bottom of the fourth, this time to the tune of 505 feet.
Colorado Rockies @Rockies
We KNOW you haven't heard this Story before!! 505 FEET!!!!! Volume 3, Chapter 30 #StoryTime 📚 https://t.co/h6tzC5B2Qt
According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, that was the longest home run in the Statcast era:
Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs
Trevor Story's home run tonight is the longest in the Statcast Era ™️. Giancarlo Stanton held the previous mark with a 504-footer in 2016. Those are the only home runs measured at 500+ feet.
It doesn't matter where that ball was hit. Coors Field, the Grand Canyon; either way, it was long gone.
