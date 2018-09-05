Colin Kaepernick Featured in Latest Nike Ad: Don't Ask If Your Dreams Are Crazy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. Tune in to NBCSN on December 8 at 8 p.m. ET or Univision Deportes Network on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the one hour SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Sportsperson of the Year special. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Nike released its first ad Wednesday featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy," Kaepernick said during his narration. "Ask if they’re crazy enough." 

Serena Williams, United States women's national soccer team striker Alex Morgan and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin are among the athletes included in the ad:

Kaepernick announced the endorsement Monday on Twitter:

A day later, Nike placed a billboard featuring Kaepernick in downtown San Francisco:

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Kaepernick had remained with Nike since the company signed him to an endorsement deal in 2011 and will feature in Nike's 30th anniversary celebration of its "Just Do It" campaign.

Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, explained to Rovell how Kaepernick's social advocacy helped Nike identify him as a prime candidate for the campaign.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Fisanotti said. "We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce 'Just Do It' to a new generation of athletes."

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Kaepernick's Nike deal is structured similarly to that of a typical star-level player in the NFL. He'll have his own apparel line with Nike and receive "millions per year plus royalties."

While Rovell refuted Robinson's report about Kaepernick getting a signature Nike merchandise line, Robinson responded that his sources said "there is absolutely a contract commitment by @nike for a signature shoe and 'Kaepernick 7' line of apparel."

