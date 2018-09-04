Mike Tomlin, Multiple Steelers Praise James Conner Amid Le'Veon Bell Holdout

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers need an insurance policy at running back in case Le'Veon Bell doesn't take the field Sunday against the Cleveland Browns amid his holdout.

That's exactly what they have James Conner.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin responded with a simple "James" when asked why he is more comfortable with Bell's holdout this year than last, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. He then went on to praise the second-year running back.

"[He's gone from] being a rookie that missed a lot of time due to soft tissue injuries and lack of general readiness, to a guy that's done the things that we've outlined several minutes in here," Tomlin said.



Tomlin wasn't the only one to highlight Conner's improvement. Linebacker Vince Williams said the 23-year-old has "turned the page," while guard Ramon Foster said, "I trust James. He's ready."

Fowler noted Bell skipped Monday's practice, and he has to sign his $14.5 million franchise tender before he can rejoin the team. Center Maurkice Pouncey said Bell will be back Wednesday, according to Fowler.

Conner has impressed in Bell's absence, as he finished the preseason with 19 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown along with seven catches for 61 yards. The Steelers selected him with a third-round pick in last year's draft, and he finished his rookie campaign with 32 carries for 144 yards.

Though Conner didn't have an unforgettable rookie season, he had an impressive track record during his collegiate career at Pittsburgh. He won the 2014 ACC Player of the Year and ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2016 after playing only one game in 2015 because of an MCL injury.

Bell is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he figures to be the workhorse in Sunday's opener against Cleveland if he's available. However, Conner has earned the trust of his coach and teammates, which suggests he could factor into the rushing attack this season.