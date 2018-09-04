Cole Hamels Trolls Brewers Fans, Says Majority of Crowd Supported the Cubs

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels downplayed the team's rivalry with the Milwaukee Brewers after Monday night's 4-3 loss to the NL Central foe at Miller Park by suggesting most of the sellout crowd in Milwaukee was rooting for the visitors.

"When you have the majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don't know if that's a rivalry," Hamels told reporters. "They aren't going to like me for the comment, but look at the ticket sales. When they start to get a little closer and their fans sell out, then I think that's kind of the understanding [of a rivalry]. But Cubs fans travel well."

The 34-year-old left-hander, who was making his first start against the Brewers since his July trade from the Texas Rangers, took a no-decision after allowing two earned runs in six innings with five strikeouts.

Keon Broxton scored the winning run on a Christian Yelich fielder's choice in the bottom of the ninth to move Milwaukee (78-61) to four games back of Chicago (81-56) in the division race.

Hamels didn't knock a talented Brewers roster, but he made it clear in his postgame comments he doesn't think the battle for fan support is nearly as close as the standings.

"They have great players, but in this game of baseball, you want to see the fans in the stands," he said. "To be able to have the Cubs fans travel in the masses that they do, it's great to see."

Hamels spent the first decade of his career in the NL with the Philadelphia Phillies. In all, he's gone 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 56.1 innings across eight starts at Miller Park.

The four-time All-Star's only other chance to make a road start against Milwaukee this season would come in the playoffs. His comments Monday night would make for quite an atmosphere should that matchup happen in October.