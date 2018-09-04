NFL Predictions Week 1: Odds, Picks and Projections for Opening Schedule

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There are few experiences more exhilarating than following your bets on the first Sunday of the National Football League season.

A bettor's fortune could change fast on Sunday afternoon, but if the right bets are made, you'll look like a genius—at least for one week.

Week 1's slate of games features a handful of heavy favorites and four road teams with positive odds, but the real money will be made on the close lines.

Eight of the 16 contests played from Thursday to Monday possess favorites of three points or less, while three teams are favored by more than one touchdown.

Below is at look at the Week 1 odds and a deeper glance at a few picks that could make the first weekend of professional football a profitable one.

Week 1 Odds and Picks

Picks are in bold and made against the spread.

Thursday, September 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia (-2.5)

Sunday, September 9

Buffalo at Baltimore (-7)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-3)

Houston at New England (-6)

Jacksonville (-3) at New York Giants

Pittsburgh (-4.5) at Cleveland

San Francisco at Minnesota (-6)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-9.5)

Tennessee (-1) at Miami

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Dallas at Carolina (-2.5)

Seattle at Denver (-3)

Washington at Arizona (Even)

Chicago at Green Bay (-7.5)

Monday, September 10

New York Jets at Detroit (-6.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at Oakland

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Saints Cover Largest Spread of Week 1

The New Orleans Saints will face plenty of competition from their NFC South rivals in 2018, but Week 1's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the exception.

The NFC South champion comes into Sunday as the heaviest favorite in the NFL for good reason, as the Saints will be facing a depleted Buccaneers team.

Even if Jameis Winston was on the field for Tampa Bay, the team would have a hard time keeping up with the Saints, who have plenty of offensive weapons surrounding Drew Brees.

Brees will be without running back Mark Ingram due to suspension, which will put more pressure on Alvin Kamara to carry the load out of the backfield, but even if Kamara isn't as involved in the passing game as he usually is, the 39-year-old quarterback possesses plenty of reliable options.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The combination of Michael Thomas, Cameron Meredith, Ted Ginn Jr. and rookie Tre'Quan Smith should put Tampa Bay's secondary under duress on every snap.

Brees is 16-9 in his career against the Buccaneers, and with two passing yards Sunday, he will record 7,000 passing yards against an opponent for the second time, with the Falcons being the first.

Tampa Bay's defensive production from a year ago doesn't inspire confidence in the underdog either, as it had the worst passing defense in the NFL.

While a 9.5-point line in favor of the Saints could turn away some bettors or convince them to take the underdog Buccaneers, all signs are pointing to an impressive victory by the home side at the Superdome.

Darnold Leads Jets To Surprising Victory In Detroit

Every once in a while you need to throw a bold prediction up against the wall and hope it sticks.

That's what we're doing here with the New York Jets in Week 1, as rookie quarterback Sam Darnold leads them past the Detroit Lions in one of the top upsets of the weekend.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Jets are 6.5-point underdogs, which is a good bet to make if you think they'll just be competitive during the first game of the Darnold era.

While this might be a stretch of a stat to rely on when betting, each of the last three games between the Jets and Lions have been decided by one score, with the Jets coming out on top in two of those.

A more relevant factor playing in favor of the Jets is Darnold's lack of experience, which forces Detroit to guess a bit when planning for the rookie, and it also benefits the Jets since they'll have a fearless signal-caller on the field trying to make a statement in his first start.

Of course, an argument can be made that his rookie status will hurt the Jets, especially in a road environment on a national stage. If he puts too much pressure on himself, Todd Bowles and Co. could leave Ford Field with a blowout loss to start the 2018 campaign.

However, it's more likely the 21-year-old achieves success in Week 1 given the confidence boost he received from the coaching staff after being named the starting quarterback.

Darnold doesn't have to outperform Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he must make smart decisions and avoid turnovers.

If he is able to provide consistent play under center, he will keep the Jets close and give them a chance to win outright in the fourth quarter.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

