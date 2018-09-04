Week 1 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Targets Following Preseason Action

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners should approach the waiver wire like NFL general managers—always keep your eye on available talent.

An early pickup from the waiver wire could blossom into a consistent starter throughout the year. At times, these players slip through the cracks because they're coming off a disappointing season or moved to a new situation over the offseason.

While competitors may be bearish on a running back set to share the workload in the backfield or a No. 2 wide receiver with an uncertain target volume, you can take a chance on an asset who brings upside and drop a draft pick you're not thrilled about on the bench.

Let's take a look at 10 waiver wire targets owned by less than 50 percent of managers in Yahoo leagues.

Top Waiver Wire Targets

1. QB Eli Manning, New York Giants (28 percent owned)

2. QB Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns (12 percent owned)

3. RB Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins (9 percent owned)

4. RB James White, New England Patriots (48 percent owned)

5. WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons (26 percent owned)

6. WR Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (18 percent owned)

7. WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (48 percent owned)

8. TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints (40 percent owned)

9. DEF Atlanta (35 percent owned)

10. DEF Cincinnati (10 percent owned)

RB James White, New England Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Even though his value may diminish as the year progresses, running back James White could yield RB2 production in the first few weeks of the season.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the team isn't optimistic about rookie first-round running back Sony Michel's availability for Week 1:

"There has been a constant sense of optimism surrounding [Rex] Burkhead’s readiness despite a slight tear in his knee, but that sense hasn't been as strong around Michel, as sources maintained to The Athletic earlier this month the start of his regular season was in jeopardy due to a knee drain that was caused by a meniscus issue."

The Patriots held Burkhead out for the entire preseason. If he suits up for Week 1, the coaching staff would likely ease him into action after missing a portion of the offseason program.

In Week 2 of the preseason, White looked equipped to handle the majority touches in the backfield, logging 31 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Tom Brady heavily relied on him in the passing game, which bodes well for his value with wide receiver Julian Edelman serving a four-game suspension.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

During a press conference prior to the preseason finale, wide receiver Doug Baldwin put an 80-85 percent health meter on his knee but didn't clear himself from lingering issues through the regular season:

Fantasy owners should grab wide receiver Tyler Lockett off the waiver wire if he's available. He signed a three-year extension with the team, which suggests a decent role in the passing offense going forward.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led the league in touchdown passes last year (34), and there's no indication the Seahawks have established a ground attack after ranking 23rd in rushing yards in 2017.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham, two key players from last season's aerial attack, signed with the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers, respectively. The production should trickle down to Lockett. He's healthy and likely the No. 2 pass-catching option behind Baldwin.

TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tight end Benjamin Watson returns to familiar territory in New Orleans. He spent three seasons with the Saints between the 2013-15 seasons.

As a starter in all 16 games during the 2015 campaign, Watson recorded 74 catches for 825 yards and six touchdowns. He should hold a prominent role in the passing game after quarterback Drew Brees threw 23 passes for scores last season.

In 2017, Brees failed to throw 30 touchdown passes for the first time since the 2007 campaign. Watson's return as a big-body target should help boost the Saints' scores through the air in 2018.

Former Saints tight end Coby Fleener didn't live up to expectations over the last two terms. Lingering effects stemming from a concussion likely contributed to his lackluster 2017 campaign and eventual release.

Watson's familiarity with Brees should bode well for the 35-year-old tight end, who could emerge as a viable red-zone threat in New Orleans.