NFL Week 1 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Moneyline: New York Jets over Detroit Lions (+230)



New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is starting Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The 21-year-old has a lot of weight on his shoulders, as the new face of the franchise is tasked with turning around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.

He impressed in preseason play and drew praise from Danny Kelly of The Ringer: "Darnold's preseason stats won't blow you away ... but he displayed all the traits the Jets needed to see before naming him starting quarterback in Week 1. He showed poise, accuracy, mobility and a wise-beyond-his-years ability to go through his reads and throw the ball downfield."

Darnold could do worse than facing the Lions in Week 1. Detroit has a tough secondary led by cornerback Darius Slay and safety Glover Quin, but the front seven needs to do a better job in 2018. Last year, the Lions ranked 25th in adjusted line yards allowed and 22nd in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. That may give Darnold enough time to stay comfortable in his season debut.

The Jets defense can give Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford problems. Specifically, its underrated secondary could be the difference. Ian Wharton of Optimum Scouting and Bleacher Report praised the back line in July, tweeting the following notes: "Anyone underrating the Jets secondary will look foolish. An elite press-man corner tandem in Trumaine Johnson (No. 1 in coverage success rate) and Mo Claiborne (No. 12), as well as two versatile safeties in Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams. It's a terrific group."

The Lions' pass attack is tough to stop with wideouts Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. as a solid one-two punch, but Detroit doesn't have a reliable third pass-catcher, and it remains to be seen how the Lions' new backfield featuring rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Blount meshes. Look for Gang Green to spring an upset here.

Alternate Line: Los Angeles Rams over Oakland Raiders (-13.5 at +250)

The Los Angeles Rams offense averaged 29.9 points per game last season, and that included a Week 17 game in which they rested their starters and scored only 13. The primary cast of characters is back for another shot at Super Bowl glory with Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley to lead the way. Quarterback Jared Goff has a new weapon in deep threat Brandin Cooks, and wideout Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are consistent threats who each managed 66 percent catch rates last year.

If the Rams avoid sloppy turnovers, the Oakland Raiders sans departed edge-rusher Khalil Mack have no shot of slowing them down. Mack took his excellent production (36.5 sacks in three years) with him to Chicago, and the Raiders are left with only one reliable pass-rusher (Bruce Irvin, who had eight sacks last year). Of course, someone else could get after the quarterback this year, but right now, the Raiders look like they may have a pass defense ranked in the bottom of the league.

The Rams could light up the scoreboard and turn this into a blowout before the fourth quarter.