Waiver Wire Week 1: Highlighting Top Pickups from 2018 Preseason

The Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire isn't dissimilar from trying to find sleepers in fantasy drafts.

Difference being, there is typically a four-week buffer of work put in by the players in time for the waiver wire. All fantasy owners will have access to the same highlight reels and such though, so the trick is finding a way to utilize all the data available to carve out some long-term success.

It sounds dramatic, but the first waiver wire can make or break a season. Unearthing a running back in Week 1 who goes on to get year-round usage means finding a guy who probably should have been drafted in the first round of most leagues, so it's a critical process the best owners will attempt to exploit.

Week 1 Waiver-Wire Targets

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (4 percent owned)

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (9 percent owned)

Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (6 percent owned)

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins (36 percent owned)

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (10 percent owned)

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5 percent owned)

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (6 percent owned)

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (4 percent owned)

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (4 percent owned)

Don't throw in the towel on Eli Manning just yet.

Owners are clearly down on the 37-year-old passer despite the recognizable name, though they shouldn't buy too much into his benching at one point last year. He was bad, but the organization was worse.

Manning still completed 61.6 percent of his passes over 15 games and tossed 19 scores, so if he can dial down the turnovers and get better protection in large part via a balanced offense thanks to the arrival of rookie running back Saquon Barkley, he could be looking at something more in line with his 26-16 touchdowns-interceptions ratio from 2016.

With quarterback, owners have plenty of options as it's the most streamable week-to-week position. But finding a Week 1 stash who can start at any point of the season sure doesn't hurt, especially for those owners who ignored the position while stockpiling talent elsewhere. Manning has that sort of upside going into 2018.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins (36 percent owned)

Get him while he's hot because Adrian Peterson isn't lasting long.

Peterson needed only a few days with the Washington Redskins before putting on a show in the team's third preseason game, rushing for 56 yards over 11 totes. Give him some time to digest the playbook and overall new surroundings and owners might have a weekly starter at a hard-to-fill position.

While Peterson is 33 years old, he's going to get the quantity on early downs originally meant for rookie Derrius Guice. And owners shouldn't discredit him too much for last year—he flamed out in New Orleans quickly because nobody was going to break through that Mark Ingram-Alvin Kamara combo and then struggled in Arizona because, well, it was a little dry in the desert, to put it nicely.

Now in a balanced offense behind some monstrous linemen like Trent Williams, Peterson has major upside coming out of a debut where he showed some of that classic leg churning and quick decision making. He's not going to steal passing-down work from Chris Thompson, but he won't need to for fantasy owners if he can keep running like he did in the third week of the preseason.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5 percent owned)

While DeSean Jackson might be the bigger-name add for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now, it's a good idea to make Chris Godwin a stash target.

The 2017 third-round pick didn't make a ton of noise over 16 games last year, catching 34 passes for 525 yards and one score. But for those counting, that's 15.4 yards per catch and a hint of major upside if the Penn State product is going to get proper attention within the offense.

Which he will.

Here's head coach Dirk Koetter to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud: "Chris is playing really well right now. We look at it as if we have four starting receivers. All four of those guys, the only guy that really hasn't been a starter (in the NFL) is Chris. The other three have been, and we believe Chris is every bit in that same category.''

If the Buccaneers consider Godwin a starter alongside the likes of Mike Evans, it's wise for owners to pay attention. Evans should soak up most of a defense's interest, so Godwin could be the main player to flourish in what amounts to a breakout year. He did just this in the third week of the preseason, catching a touchdown.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (4 percent owned)

As always, tight end is a bit of a guessing game outside of a guy named Gronk.

This makes Miami Dolphins second-round rookie Mike Gesicki a fun gamble worth taking. One of the best NFL combine testers in history is a 6'6" target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and doesn't appear to have anyone in his way when it comes to a starting gig.

Fantasy is a hobby though, and success in that hobby requires an ability to successfully roll the dice on a player like Gesicki.

Miami's offense isn't too exciting overall, but there's a 160-target gap in the offense with Jarvis Landry gone and somebody has to make up the difference. A check-down option with huge upside after the catch, Gesicki is worth stashing on the chance he can shore up a shaky fantasy position.

