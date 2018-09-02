Nick Brossette's 2 TDs Power Joe Burrow, LSU to Blowout Win vs. Miami

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

LSU showed its No. 25 preseason ranking wasn't quite good enough as the squad earned a 33-17 upset win over No. 8 Miami in Sunday's season opener.

Running back Nick Brossette totaled 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Malik Rosier tried helping the Hurricanes overcome a 33-3 fourth-quarter deficit with a couple of late scores, but there wasn't enough time for a comeback.

Despite significant turnover from last season, LSU showed it can be a top contender in the SEC, while Miami has now lost four straight games dating back to 2017.

New-Look LSU Poised to Shatter Preseason Expectations

Ranking LSU almost seemed like a courtesy considering all that was lost from last season's 9-4 squad.

Without quarterback Danny Etling, running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams or receivers D.J. Chark and Russell Gage, the offense was effectively rebuilt. The defense also lost key players like Arden Key and Donte Jackson.

However, this provided an opportunity for new players to prove their worth, and they certainly took advantage.

Nick Brossette was the biggest star offensively, kicking the scoring off with a 50-yard touchdown run and keeping it going until he finished with almost half of the team's 298 yards from scrimmage.

He also had a lot of support from some former LSU running backs currently in the NFL:

The team expected a committee at running back, but the senior with just 46 rushing attempts in his first three years ran away with the role.

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson also made a name for himself at receiver with five catches for 81 yards while becoming a favorite target of new quarterback Joe Burrow.

Against a Miami defense that came in with a lot of hype, the Tigers looked as good offensively as they have in a while.

Additionally, the defense seems as stout as ever with Jacob Phillips and John Battle grabbing interceptions, Phillips returning his 45 yards for a touchdown.

Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN was one of many who admitted their preseason predictions were off base:

It was just one game, but there are a lot of reasons for the Tigers to be excited about the upcoming season.

Malik Rosier Won't Lead Miami to Promised Land

Malik Rosier was inconsistent last season. The athletic quarterback can make an impact with his arm and legs, but his efficiency and decision-making were questionable at best with 14 interceptions and 54 percent completions.

We saw some of his good against LSU—including a three-yard rushing score and a long passing touchdown—but we mainly saw his bad.

Rosier finished 15-of-35 for 259 yards with two interceptions. His sacks and turnovers prevented Miami from having any chance of remaining competitive.

Those watching along weren't too impressed with the performance:

His numbers would've been even worse without great catches from Jeff Thomas:

Thomas finished with five catches for 132 yards in the loss.

Last season, Rosier was good enough to beat inferior opponents but couldn't get it done against the top teams on the schedule, and this loss reinforces that.

While the senior will help the Hurricanes win games, the lofty expectations entering the year are already diminished by the Week 1 loss.

If Miami wants to contend for an ACC title or reach the College Football Playoff, it might have to be little-known freshmen Cade Weldon or N'Kosi Perry who leads the team there.

Joe Burrow Can End LSU's Futility at Quarterback

While it was far from perfect, Joe Burrow showed he could be exactly what LSU needs at quarterback.

The Ohio State transfer went 11-of-24 for 140 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Although the numbers won't blow anyone away, his performance was better than this would indicate:

The bigger question is what this means for the team going forward:

The Tigers have had some talented quarterbacks in recent years, including Etling and Zach Mettenberger, but questions surrounding the position seem to arise every single season in Baton Rouge. Having someone with poise who can make plays in the pocket can go a long way toward keeping this squad competitive in the brutal SEC West.

Burrow transferred to LSU in May before beating out several players for the starting job, and it appears he could be a difference-maker for this program.

What's Next?

After a tough opening to the season, both teams will get a chance to relax next week with easier matchups that should come with large betting spreads.

Miami will host Savannah State on Saturday, while LSU will take on Southeastern Louisiana.