LSU, Miami Players and Coaches Get into Pregame Scuffle During Warm-Ups

LSU, Miami Players and Coaches Get into Pregame Scuffle During Warm-UpsSeptember 2, 2018
The LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes weren't about to wait for Sunday's opening kickoff to get after each other.
The SEC and ACC representatives had a skirmish before the season opener that saw players and even members of the two coaching staffs jawing back and forth before the two sides were separated:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LSU and Miami getting chippy before the game 👀 (via @_Andrew_Lopez) https://t.co/l4bFDr1XBm
It is no surprise tension was high considering the importance of Sunday's contest at AT&T Stadium. Miami is No. 8 and LSU is No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, and each has College Football Playoff aspirations this season.
An opening win against a marquee nonconference opponent would be just the formula to start building a playoff-worthy resume for each team.
Report: Saban Apologized to Reporter