LSU, Miami Players and Coaches Get into Pregame Scuffle During Warm-Ups

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warmups before playing Miami in an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes weren't about to wait for Sunday's opening kickoff to get after each other.

The SEC and ACC representatives had a skirmish before the season opener that saw players and even members of the two coaching staffs jawing back and forth before the two sides were separated:

It is no surprise tension was high considering the importance of Sunday's contest at AT&T Stadium. Miami is No. 8 and LSU is No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, and each has College Football Playoff aspirations this season.

An opening win against a marquee nonconference opponent would be just the formula to start building a playoff-worthy resume for each team.

