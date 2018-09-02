LSU, Miami Players and Coaches Get into Pregame Scuffle During Warm-Ups

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes weren't about to wait for Sunday's opening kickoff to get after each other.

The SEC and ACC representatives had a skirmish before the season opener that saw players and even members of the two coaching staffs jawing back and forth before the two sides were separated:

It is no surprise tension was high considering the importance of Sunday's contest at AT&T Stadium. Miami is No. 8 and LSU is No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, and each has College Football Playoff aspirations this season.

An opening win against a marquee nonconference opponent would be just the formula to start building a playoff-worthy resume for each team.