Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended 1 Game for Making Contact with Umpire

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount after he made contact with home-plate umpire Nic Lentz while arguing balls and strikes during Friday's 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB.com.

Bench coach Josh Bard is expected to serve as acting manager for Sunday's series finale against Detroit, per Jack Curry of YES Network.

With his team trailing 3-0 and being no-hit by Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann into the fifth inning of Friday night's contest, Boone had had enough of Lentz's strike zone. While Lentz warned Boone not to argue balls and strikes, the skipper emerged from the New York dugout, getting tossed in the process, and gave the umpire an earful. In doing so, though, the irate manager bumped his hat into the umpire's head.

An infielder throughout his playing career, the 45-year-old Boone went on to do his best catcher impression to show Lentz what should be called a strike and what should be a ball.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Afterward, Boone explained his ejection:

"I hadn't stretched yet, so I wanted to make sure I was good and loose," Boone said, via ESPN's Coley Harvey. "I guess, [it was about] giving my kids something to make fun of me about."

That outburst seemed to give the team some life. The Yankees would go on to take the lead in the next inning with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. They outscored the Tigers 7-2 over the final four frames following Boone's ejection.

New York players let it be known after the game that they appreciated their manager sticking up for them.

"It was great," Yankees pitcher Luis Severino said, via Harvey. "That's how a manager has to act in that situation."

Severino wasn't the only one to show his support for Boone, though.

"He protected all the guys, for sure," New York rookie Gleyber Torres, who was at the plate at the time of the ejection, said, via Harvey. "He's the manager. He does a good job, and we're proud for that. After that, we started [to get] a little more excited and we tried to win."

Boone will be eligible to return to the dugout when the Yankees face the Oakland Athletics on Monday afternoon.