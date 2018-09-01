Iowa, Northern Illinois Join in Traditional Wave to Nearby Children's Hospital

Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

The start of the 2018 college football season also meant the return of one of the sport's greatest traditions.

Prior to the second quarter of Saturday's game between Northern Illinois and Iowa, fans, players and officials in Kinnick Stadium turned to deliver the "Iowa Wave" to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The hospital, which opened last year, overlooks the stadium and has a special section on the top floor where patients and their families gather to watch the Hawkeyes.

Per Sports Illustrated's Emily Caron, the wave began last year after the first quarter of the season opener against Wyoming when the public address announcer asked fans in attendance to wave at the fans watching from the hospital.

The fans in Kinnick Stadium and the Stead Family Children's Hospital were treated to a 33-7 Iowa victory over Northern Illinois.