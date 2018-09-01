Winners and Losers from the Blockbuster Khalil Mack Trade

0 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It may be the first big Saturday of college football, but the morning's news cycle was dominated by the NFL—and the blockbuster to end all blockbusters.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Oakland Raiders have agreed to send edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. In exchange for the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who had held out the entire offseason while seeking a massive contract extension, the Raiders are believed to be receiving (per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com) a pair of first-round picks.

To say this is a whopper of a trade is an understatement. Deals involving generational defenders and multiple first-round picks don't happen every day.

In fact, they just don't happen.

The trade sent shock waves from the Bay Area to Lake Michigan, and it should have a massive impact on the playoff races in both the AFC West and the NFC North.

As we sort through the fallout from this monster, here's a look at who made out and who got took.