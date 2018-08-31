Joel Embiid Learned How to Shoot from Watching YouTube Videos

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The secret to Joel Embiid's success on the basketball court can be traced back to YouTube videos he watched at the age of 16.

In a piece written for The Players' Tribune, the Philadelphia 76ers star explained how he had no jump shot when he arrived in the United States to play high school basketball in Florida until he had an idea of what to search the internet for:

"Then the light bulb went off, man. I typed in the magic words.

"WHITE PEOPLE SHOOTING 3 POINTERS.

"Listen, I know it's a stereotype, but have you ever seen a normal, 30-year-old white guy shoot a three-pointer? That elbow is tucked, man. The knees are bent. The follow-through is perfect. Always. You know how in America, there's always an older guy wearing like EVERLAST sweat-shorts at the court? That guy is always a problem. His J is always wet."

Embiid noted he "barely knew anything about the NBA" prior to moving from Cameroon to the United States at the age of 16 because his mother didn't allow him to watch it, believing it best he focus on school.

His first exposure to the NBA was during the 2009 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

"I had never seen anything like that," Embiid wrote about watching the series. "I was watching those dudes shoot like 100 percent from the floor. Everything was going in. The way they moved, and the athleticism, I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

Embiid has certainly taken well to the sport. The now-24-year-old found a shot that has allowed him to average 22.0 points per game and connect on 47.8 percent of his attempts in 94 games over the past two seasons with the 76ers.