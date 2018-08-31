Brett Favre Calls Aaron Rodgers a Top-5 Player of All Time

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks highly of the man who succeeded him as the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre said Rodgers will be considered one of the best players in NFL history by the time his career ends.

"I think when it's all said and done, he's a top-five player, all time—regardless of position," Favre said. "Quite frankly, he could be there right now."

The relationship between Favre and Rodgers has turned around in the 13 years since the Packers drafted Rodgers to eventually replace No. 4.

"My contract doesn't say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play," Favre once said in an ESPN interview.

They have since buried the hatchet.

Rodgers has won two MVPs and holds league records for the highest passer rating in a season (122.5 in 2011) and career (103.8). His 4.01 touchdown-to-interception ratio is nearly one full point higher than any quarterback in history (Tom Brady is second at 3.05).

Rodgers, 34, just signed a four-year contract extension worth $134 million, with over $100 million in guarantees.