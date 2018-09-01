Winners and Losers from Week 1 of College Football

0 of 15

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

We are all winners on this opening weekend of college football because our patience over the long winter, spring and summer has ended.

It's time for three glorious months of wall-to-wall football.

A lot changed since last year, but many things remain the same. The playoff participants from a season ago all look loaded, and despite Urban Meyer's suspension, Ohio State wasn't affected on the field.

There weren't any major upsets, and while marquee games such as West Virginia-Tennessee fizzled, the biggest one (Auburn-Washington) didn't disappoint.

It was a strong weekend for quarterbacks. Many Heisman Trophy resumes added credentials with West Virginia's Will Grier, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Central Florida's McKenzie Milton each loading stat sheets.

Though running back Bryce Love sputtered for Stanford, his teammates picked him up.

Meanwhile, weather dampened some of the opening-week excitement with delays across the country.

Still, football is back. Let's take a look at Week 1's winners and losers.