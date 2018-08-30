Nick Kyrgios Given Pep Talk by Chair Umpire Mo Lahyani During 2018 US Open Match

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The United States Tennis Association is reportedly looking into the actions of chair umpire Mo Lahyani after he appeared to give a pep talk to Nick Kyrgios during his second-round match at the 2018 U.S. Open on Thursday.

Kyrgios, who is prone to meltdowns, appeared to be having another one in the second set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. He allowed multiple serves to blow past him without any effort as he dropped to down 0-3 in the second set after losing the first.

"I want to help you, I want to help you. ... I've seen your matches, you're great for tennis," Lahyani told Kyrgios, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times. "... I know this is not you."

The pep talk appeared to work. Kyrgios came back to win the second set 7-6 (6), and he went on to a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 victory over Herbert to advance to the round of 32.

"He was just concerned about how I was playing. He was like, 'Nick, are you OK?'" Kyrgios said after the match. "I was like, 'Yeah, everything is fine.' I just wasn't feeling great."

Kyrgios has a history of giving up on matches. He admitted to having given up at a certain point in his match against Borna Coric at this month's Western & Southern Open. Like he did Thursday, Kyrgios eventually came back from his funk and won the match against Coric.