Nick Kyrgios Given Pep Talk by Chair Umpire Mo Lahyani During 2018 US Open Match

Nick Kyrgios Given Pep Talk by Chair Umpire Mo Lahyani During 2018 US Open MatchAugust 30, 2018
The United States Tennis Association is reportedly looking into the actions of chair umpire Mo Lahyani after he appeared to give a pep talk to Nick Kyrgios during his second-round match at the 2018 U.S. Open on Thursday.
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Kyrgios won the second set after a pep talk from the chair umpire Mo Lahyani. A USTA rep told me it is already looking into Lahyani's conduct in this match. Absurd scenes. #USOpen https://t.co/6qTMaoqPQd
Kyrgios, who is prone to meltdowns, appeared to be having another one in the second set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. He allowed multiple serves to blow past him without any effort as he dropped to down 0-3 in the second set after losing the first.
"I want to help you, I want to help you. ... I've seen your matches, you're great for tennis," Lahyani told Kyrgios, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times. "... I know this is not you."
The pep talk appeared to work. Kyrgios came back to win the second set 7-6 (6), and he went on to a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 victory over Herbert to advance to the round of 32.
"He was just concerned about how I was playing. He was like, 'Nick, are you OK?'" Kyrgios said after the match. "I was like, 'Yeah, everything is fine.' I just wasn't feeling great."
Kyrgios has a history of giving up on matches. He admitted to having given up at a certain point in his match against Borna Coric at this month's Western & Southern Open. Like he did Thursday, Kyrgios eventually came back from his funk and won the match against Coric.
