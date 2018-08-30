NCAA Clears Michigan State in Larry Nassar, Football, Basketball Investigations

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA announced Thursday that Michigan State has been cleared following an investigation into the school's handling of accusations against former physician Larry Nassar and allegations made against athletes in the football and basketball programs.

CNN's Jill Martin obtained a copy of the release in an email from the school, which notes there were no "substantiated violations of NCAA legislation" discovered in the investigation.

The NCAA announced in January that it had opened an investigation into Michigan State's handling of sexual assault allegations against Nassar during his time working at the school.

School president Lou Anna Simon resigned on Jan. 24 and athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement on Jan. 26 in the wake of the Nassar scandal.

In February, an investigation by Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren of ESPN's Outside The Lines found a pattern of misconduct involving Michigan State's football and basketball teams:

"Even MSU's most-recognizable figures, football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo, have had incidents involving their programs, Outside the Lines has found.

"Since Dantonio's tenure began in 2007, at least 16 MSU football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women, according to interviews and public records obtained by Outside the Lines. Even more, Dantonio was said to be involved in handling the discipline in at least one of the cases several years ago.

[...]

"Outside the Lines also has obtained never-before-publicized reports of sexual or violent incidents involving members of Izzo's storied basketball program, including one report made against a former undergraduate student-assistant coach who was allowed to continue coaching after he had been criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010. A few months later, after the Spartans qualified for the 2010 Final Four, the same assistant coach was accused of sexually assaulting a different female student."

Nassar was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges and nine counts of sexual misconduct while working for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics in three separate cases.