Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus 2018 Regular-Season NFL Predictions

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

It's that time of year again.

On Thursday, the long, dark NFL offseason is finally over. No more news from training camp. No more rotten preseason action. When the Atlanta Falcons visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, it's going to count.

And football will be back.

It's a long way from that season opener to Super Bowl LIII. Actually, it's 256 regular-season games and 10 postseason contests, if you want to count. That's 15,960 minutes. Or 957,600 seconds.

Much can (and will) change between now and February. Teams will surprise and fall flat. Players will exceed expectations or fail to produce. The league is a wild ride—every single year.

As that ride is about to begin, it's an annual tradition for the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report to get together and look ahead to the upcoming season. Who will win the individual awards at year's end? Who will have the league's worst record?

And which two teams will play in (and who will win) that big game in Atlanta?