Serena Williams Beats Carina Witthoeft to Set Up Match Against Sister Venus

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Serena Williams' quest for a seventh U.S. Open title continues as she advances to the round of 32 in Flushing, New York.

The 17th-ranked Williams knocked off Carina Witthoeft in the second round on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-2. This comes after she made quick work of Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-0, on Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

