USMNT, MLS Legend Clint Dempsey Announces Retirement at Age 35

Former U.S. international, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur forward Clint Dempsey has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Seattle Sounders, Dempsey's current club, announced the news via Twitter:

Dempsey returned to MLS in 2013 after a productive spell in the Premier League, where he played for Fulham and Tottenham. His best spell overseas came with the Cottagers, although American fans will likely remember him most for his exploits with the national team.

The veteran is tied with Landon Donovan as the Stars and Stripes' all-time top scorer, with 57 goals. He won three Gold Cups with the national team and was part of the side that finished in second place at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, knocking out Spain in the quarter-finals.

Some of his most famous goals include the opener against Ghana during the 2014 World Cup, the fastest American goal in tournament history, and the chested finish against Portugal in the same tournament.

B/R Football summed up some of his achievements:

Football writer Taylor Twellman said it was an honour to have been his team-mate:

Dempsey only spent one year with Spurs before returning to MLS, where he continued his fine scoring for Seattle. He was part of the 2016 squad that won the MLS Cup, the first in club history.

He displayed his excellent form as recently as 2017, winning the competition's Comeback Player of the Year award. Dempsey had spent time on the sidelines with an irregular heartbeat, per ESPN FC

