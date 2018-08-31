Ranking the Top 100 College Football Players for the 2018 Season

0 of 32

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

College football is loaded with outstanding defenders for the 2018 season. In fact, 11 of Bleacher Report's top 15 players operate on the point-stopping side of the ball, and seven are linemen.

One major challenge when deciding the top 100 is determining where to rank inexperienced players. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa are primed for substantial role increases, but they weren't starters in 2017. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has immense ability and hype—but zero career snaps.

As a result, while previous production is a significant factor, individual skill and 2018 expectations also affected the order. Although that introduces a subjective element, basic statistics are imperfect in measuring the "best" players, too.

Disagreements will be had. That's the nature of rankings. But if you're unfamiliar with a player, consider seeking out his team and watching for him during a slow weekend.