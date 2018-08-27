Luis Gonzalez, Shane Doan to Attend Senator John McCain's Memorial Ceremony

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan and former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will serve as pallbearers for the funeral of United States Sen. John McCain, Arizona Sports' Matt J. Layman reported Monday.

McCain died Saturday, a day after ending treatment for his brain cancer. He had represented the state of Arizona in the U.S. Senate since 1986.

McCain's time in office overlapped with Doan and Gonzalez's playing careers.

Doan spent 20 seasons with the Coyotes before retiring in August 2017. The franchise will retire his No. 19 jersey in February. When Doan walked away from the game, McCain published an official statement in praise of the former captain.

"I have been privileged to get to know Shane over the course of his career and can confidently say that he is a model of leadership and sportsmanship to those around him, both on and off the ice," McCain wrote.

Gonzalez played for the Diamondbacks over eight seasons and helped them win a World Series in 2001. The 50-year-old mourned McCain's death on Twitter:

After retiring from baseball, Gonzalez formally endorsed McCain during his re-election campaigns in 2010 and 2016.

"Senator McCain was not only a great man and patriot, but a great D-backs fan and I am proud to consider him a dear friend," Gonzalez said in an interview with the Arizona Republic's Katherine Fitzgerald. "We always knew we could count on him to root us on—from the ballpark, from his home and from all the way across the country."